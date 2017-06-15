ISLAMABAD-The four-member Pakistan snooker team will feature in the ACBS 5th Asian team event and 6th 6Red Snooker Championships to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from June 28 to July 5.

Talking to The Nation on Wednesday, Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association (PSBA) president Munawwar Hussain Shaikh said: “The national snooker team consists of M Sajjad, Asjad Iqbal, M Bilal and Babar Masih. We have selected top players on the basis of their recent performances and they are more than capable of doing wonders for the country just like they did in the past. We have a very formidable squad and we are quite hopeful about their chances in the said events.”

He said training camp of the snooker team started here at the PSB snooker hall on Wednesday and the players had already started training.

“They will train under the watchful eyes of the national Iranian coach. They all are experienced and have played in international events. We are thankful to IPC minister Riaz Pirzada and the PSB for providing facilities and taking good care of snooker players,” Munawwar concluded.