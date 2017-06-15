Pakistan cricket team’s smashing victory against hosts England in the Champions Trophy first semifinal was widely celebrated in the country while people from all walks of life also greeted the national team on their outstanding performance against.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz M Sharif, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shaharyar M Khan, PSL head Najam Sethi, former cricketers including Shoaib Akhtar, Saqlain Mushtaq, Shahid Afridi, Saeed Ajmal, Sports Minister Jahangir Khanzada, SBP Director General Zulfiqar Ghumman and many others greeted the national team on its outstanding victory.

BOYS in GREEN did it in STYLE ... a superb team performance ... Mubarak!!! — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 14, 2017

Pakistan won by 8 wickets and qualified for the final of ICC champions Trophy ???? #ENGvPAK #CT17 pic.twitter.com/sHepY2RXLh — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) June 14, 2017

Pakistan go into their first ICC ODI tournament final in 18 years. Howwzzat??? Have faith in Team Pakistan! Be positive. #PakistanZindabad — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) June 14, 2017

Well done green caps you guys done it style by winning so easily keep going 1 more game to go ..

Proud of you Pak team .. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 14, 2017

This is what I envisioned for Pakistan, a team that can take up any challenge and fightback like they mean it. Congrats Pak! #ENGvPAK #CT17 — Inzamam ul Haq (@InziTheLegend) June 14, 2017

Meanwhile, youngsters came out in large numbers and started dancing on the drum beats and chanting slogans Pakistan Zindabad. Sweets were also distributed among the cricket lovers and all greeted each other on Pakistan’s triumph.

Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor also congratulated the team on their victory.

Congrats Team Pakistan.

Good luck for the Final. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 14, 2017

Social media says

Pakistan’s first class cricketer Fahad Ul Haq, in his status on social media website, said: “Well done team Pakistan, a very good come back in #CT2017. Well done Hassan Ali and Azhar Ali. Best of luck for final boys.”

Sports analyst and reporter Farhan Nisar reminded the world about Pakistan’s ranking.

Remember it's #8 team in ranking!!



????????????????????????????????????#CT17 — Farhan Nisar (@farhanwrites) June 14, 2017

But he also came down hard on critics

Sb k gunah maaf ho gye, all mistakes n flaws under the carpet.#JeetKaJashan#CT17 — Farhan Nisar (@farhanwrites) June 14, 2017

A cricket enthusiast Shakir Abbasi tweeted: “England always have a bad day in big tournament, and today was their bad day. Hearty congratulations to Pakistan team.”#ENGvPAK

Cricket critic and reporter Muhammad Yousaf Anjum also expressed his best wishes and greets on Pakistan victory and foresees Pakistan vs India final. “Thanks seniors, now players like Hasan Ali, Shadab, Fakhar ,Rumman and Faheem are the future of Pakistan. Well done! #ChampionsTrophy #ENGvPAK: get ready for one more Big match Pakistan vs India Final on Sunday.”

On the thrashing victory against hot favourite England, cricket enthusiast Ejaz Wasim Bakhri joked: “Whether Pakistan team wins the Champions Trophy final or not, but seeing the miracles with the team, there is every chance Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur may accept Islam."