Former Indian captain Kapil Dev praised Pakistan's performance in Champions Trophy 2017, particularly their win against England in the first semi-final of the tournament.

"Despite there being hardly any local cricket matches in the country, Pakistan has managed to produce extremely competitive cricketers," he said.

"The situation in Pakistan is not very good at the moment," he continued. "This win might unite the country."

"Cricket can become a motivation for the young people of Pakistan, who are growing up in a divided country," he added.



He commended Pakistan for producing exceptional fast-bowlers, giving examples of former captain Imran Khan, batsman Sarfraz Ahmed, late cricketer Fazal Mahmood, Wasim Akram, and Waqar Younis.

He said that just like the Indian cricket team is full of spinners, the Pakistan cricket team is full of fast-bowlers.

In a brilliant victory, Pakistan defeated England by 8 wickets in the first semi-final of Champions Trophy 2017 against England yesterday.