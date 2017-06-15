MOMENT OF THE DAY

England didn’t get off to a flier but at 128-2 in the 28th over Eoin Morgan would have been reasonably content with his team’s start on a slowish track. The wicket of Joe Root changed all that. England’s star batsman had reached 46 from 56 deliveries when he top-edged an attempted cut stroke off the teenage leg-spinner Shadab Khan into the gloves of Sarfraz Ahmed. It was a dismissal from which England never recovered.

SHOT OF THE DAY

When Morgan handed Adil Rashid the ball 14 overs into Pakistan’s reply, it appeared to be England’s last throw of the dice. The men in green had made an excellent start and Morgan urgently needed his leg-spinner to make a breakthrough. Rather than go into his shell, Fakhar Zaman came out swinging; the left-handed opener stepping out his crease and playing a premeditated lofted drive which sailed over mid-off’s head for a one-bounce four. Fakhar’s attacking intent has been a breath of fresh air for a batting unit which generally tends to err on the side of caution.

Celebration of the day

Pakistan barely put a foot wrong all day, but when they did, they even made it look good, as this stumble-turned-wicket-celebration from Junaid Khan proved. Junaid did not let up his slip to spoil the chance to celebrate the wicket of Moeen Ali in second spell of his bowling after having a disastrous three overs with new ball in the start of the innings in which he had conceded 23 runs in three overs.

STAT OF THE DAY

Stokes came into this match in sublime form, having scored an unbeaten century against Australia in England’s last group match, but the talismanic allrounder summed up his side’s batting travails with an uncharacteristically subdued innings. Remarkably, Stokes failed to score a single boundary during his 64-ball stay at the crease, playing out 34 dots as he scrapped to get his team to a respectable total. He was by no means alone in his struggles. It was the first innings since England’s defeat to New Zealand at the 2015 ICC World Cup in which the team failed to hit a six.