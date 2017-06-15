LONDON: -Legendary Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakkara scored the 100th century of his professional career in Surrey's One-Day Cup quarter-final win over Yorkshire at Headingley on Tuesday. The 39-year-old, who will retire from first-class cricket at the end of the season, made 121 out of a total of 313-7. Yorkshire came up short in their run chase as they closed on 289-9 to lose by 24 runs. Sangakkara's 39th one-day hundred adds to his 61 in first-class matches, 38 of which came in Test matches for Sri Lanka.