Shoaib Akhtar
@shoaib100mph
Well done green caps you guys done it style by winning so easily keep going 1 more game to go... Proud of you Pak team.
Shahid Afridi
@SAfridiOfficial
You make us proud team Pakistan! What a stunning comeback after first loss, silencing/shocking critics. Such a joy. Pakistan Zindabad.
Saqlain Mushtaq
@Saqlain_Mushtaq
Triumph for Pakistan Cricket Team, congrats on getting into the finals of the icc champions trophy.
Shane Warne
@ShaneWarne
Congrats to Pakistan on trouncing England today. Pak peaking at the right time. What a massive turn around in form from the start of #CT17.
Kevin Pietersen
@KP24
Nope! I really like this England team & coach! They're a wonderful team! I wouldn't have dropped Roy! That's all! Off to sink a few! Bye!
Kumar Sangakkara
@KumarSanga2
Great win by @TheRealPCB. To come back from the first game against india and now make a final by beating england shows great character.
Mohammad Kaif
@MohammadKaif
So only teams from the subcontinent remain in a world event hosted in England ! How times change. Well done Pakistan today!#PAKvENG #CT17
Dale Steyn
@DaleSteyn62
Well done Pakistan. Rankings mean nothing in the knockout format. Gana be a great final with the way these champs are playing.
Najam Sethi
@najamsethi
Pakistan go into their first ICC ODI tournament final in 18 years. Howwzzat??? Have faith in Team Pakistan! Be positive. #PakistanZindabad
Saeed Ajmal
@REALsaeedajmal
Umar Gul
@mdk_gul
Amazing all round performances from Team Pakistan to reach the final. A very proud moment for every Pakistani! One more 2go inshaAllah #CT17
Graeme Smith
@GraemeSmith49
#PakistanZindabad #CT17
Michael Vaughan
@MichaelVaughan
Last time I saw the England ODI team Bat like this was against Bangladesh in Adelaide at the 2015 WC .... !!!! #ENGvPAK #CT17