Shoaib Akhtar 

Well done green caps you guys done it style by winning so easily keep going 1 more game to go... Proud of you Pak team.  

 

Shahid Afridi  

You make us proud team Pakistan! What a stunning comeback after first loss, silencing/shocking critics. Such a joy. Pakistan Zindabad.  

 

Saqlain Mushtaq  

Triumph for Pakistan Cricket Team, congrats on getting into the finals of the icc champions trophy. 

 

Shane Warne  

Congrats to Pakistan on trouncing England today. Pak peaking at the right time. What a massive turn around in form from the start of #CT17.  

 

Kevin Pietersen 

Nope! I really like this England team & coach! They're a wonderful team! I wouldn't have dropped Roy! That's all! Off to sink a few! Bye!  

 

Kumar Sangakkara  

Great win by @TheRealPCB. To come back from the first game against india and now make a final by beating england shows great character. 

 

Mohammad Kaif 

So only teams from the subcontinent remain in a world event hosted in England ! How times change. Well done Pakistan today!#PAKvENG #CT17 

 

Dale Steyn  

Well done Pakistan. Rankings mean nothing in the knockout format. Gana be a great final with the way these champs are playing.  

 

Najam Sethi 

Pakistan go into their first ICC ODI tournament final in 18 years. Howwzzat??? Have faith in Team Pakistan! Be positive. #PakistanZindabad 

 

Saeed Ajmal 

Great win by Pakistan To come back from the first game against india and now make a final by beating england shows great character. 

 

Umar Gul 

Amazing all round performances from Team Pakistan to reach the final. A very proud moment for every Pakistani! One more 2go inshaAllah #CT17 

 

Graeme Smith  

#PakistanZindabad #CT17 

 

Michael Vaughan 

Last time I saw the England ODI team Bat like this was against Bangladesh in Adelaide at the 2015 WC .... !!!! #ENGvPAK #CT17 

 

 