Shoaib Akhtar

@shoaib100mph

Well done green caps you guys done it style by winning so easily keep going 1 more game to go... Proud of you Pak team.

Shahid Afridi

@SAfridiOfficial

You make us proud team Pakistan! What a stunning comeback after first loss, silencing/shocking critics. Such a joy. Pakistan Zindabad.

Saqlain Mushtaq

@Saqlain_Mushtaq

Triumph for Pakistan Cricket Team, congrats on getting into the finals of the icc champions trophy.

Shane Warne

@ShaneWarne

Congrats to Pakistan on trouncing England today. Pak peaking at the right time. What a massive turn around in form from the start of #CT17.

Kevin Pietersen

@KP24

Nope! I really like this England team & coach! They're a wonderful team! I wouldn't have dropped Roy! That's all! Off to sink a few! Bye!

Kumar Sangakkara

@KumarSanga2

Great win by @TheRealPCB. To come back from the first game against india and now make a final by beating england shows great character.

Mohammad Kaif

@MohammadKaif

So only teams from the subcontinent remain in a world event hosted in England ! How times change. Well done Pakistan today!#PAKvENG #CT17

Dale Steyn

@DaleSteyn62

Well done Pakistan. Rankings mean nothing in the knockout format. Gana be a great final with the way these champs are playing.

Najam Sethi

@najamsethi

Pakistan go into their first ICC ODI tournament final in 18 years. Howwzzat??? Have faith in Team Pakistan! Be positive. #PakistanZindabad

Saeed Ajmal

@REALsaeedajmal

Great win by Pakistan To come back from the first game against india and now make a final by beating england shows great character.

Umar Gul

@mdk_gul

Amazing all round performances from Team Pakistan to reach the final. A very proud moment for every Pakistani! One more 2go inshaAllah #CT17

Graeme Smith

@GraemeSmith49

#PakistanZindabad #CT17

Michael Vaughan

@MichaelVaughan

Last time I saw the England ODI team Bat like this was against Bangladesh in Adelaide at the 2015 WC .... !!!! #ENGvPAK #CT17