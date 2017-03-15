lahore-Ahmad Asjad and Esha Jawad clinched the DeSOM Junior National Championship under-18 titles after beating their respective opponents in finals played here at the club services on Tuesday.

In the u-18 boys’ final, Ahmad Asjad defeated Hafiz Arbab Ali 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 to clinch the title. Although Hafiz Arbab couldn’t start the match well and lost the first set by 3-6, but he staged a strong comeback and won the next two sets with utmost ease, 6-1, 6-1 to register title victory.

In the girls’ u-18 final, Esha Jawad beat Shimza Tahir 7-6, 6-4. It was a tough fight between both the finalists as Esha had to dig very hard to win the first set 7-6 and won the next 6-4. The u-18 doubles title went to Ahmad Asjad/Hafiz Arbab Ali who beat Ehsan Ali/Ahmad Kamil by 4-6, 6-3 (10-7).

In the u-16 final, Ahmad Kamil routed M Said 6-2, 6-0 to lift the title while the u-14 title was won by Samad Areejo, who defeated Abdul Hanan Khan 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. The u-12 title went to Hassan Ali, who beat Bilal Asim 8-5 while u-10 title was won by Abubakar Talha, who beat Ahtesham Humayun 8-7.

Brig Imran Naqvi graced the final as chief guest and gave away prized to the winners. Also present on the occasion were DeSOM vice president Brig Shahid Mehmood, secretary Col (R) M Raza Muttaqi, assistant secretary Col (R) Sajid, PLTA secretary Rashid Malik, chief referee Fahim Siddique, coordinator Talha Waheed and tennis lovers and players families.