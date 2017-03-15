Lahore-Barry’s outpaced Newage/Master Paints by 10-5 in the National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2017 match while Ravi Autos beat Master Paints (Black) in the other match played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

Hamza Mawaz Khan and Raja Samiullah were heroes of the day for Barry’s as they struck four goals each to guide their side to an inspiring victory while their teammate George Meyrick converted two beautiful goals. From the losing side, Juan Cruz Losada hammered a hat-trick and Hissam Ali Hyder scored a brace but their team failed to win the crucial match.

Hamza fired a field goal to give Barry’s early lead, which was soon leveled 1-1 by Newage through Losada, but in the dying moments of the first chukker, Meyrick’s field goal provided Barry’s 2-1 lead.

Hissam started the second chukker through a fabulous field goal to draw the blood at 2-2. But after some tough fight, Samiullah succeeded in converting a fantastic field goal to give Barry’s 3-2 edge. The third chukker was totally dominated by Barry’s, who hammered a hat-trick - Hamza slammed one and Samiullah two - to provide their team unbeatable 6-2 lead.

Newage staged a strong comeback by through Losada, who thwarted tremendous two goals to reduce the deficit to 6-4, but Samiullah then fired a field goal to once again enhance their lead to 7-4.

It was bang bang performance by Barry’s in the fifth and last chukker, who added three more goals in their total tally, making it 10-4 – Hamza struck two and Meyrick one - while from Newage, Hissam converted one to finish the chukker at 10-5. Howard George Smith and Timothy John Bown were umpires.

The second match of the day was played between Master Paints (Black) and Ravi Autos, which was won by the latter by 4-3. From Ravi Autos, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Guy Gibrat scored a brace each while from the losing side, Andres Crispo scored and Bilal Haye hit one.

The first and second chukker of the match remained goalless while Guy Gibrat slammed the first goal of the match in the third chukker to provide Ravi Autos 1-0 lead, which was doubled by Saqib. In the dying moments of the chukker, Bilal Haye struck one to reduce the deficit to 2-1.

The fourth chukker saw only goal coming from Saqib Khakwani to give Ravi Autos 3-1 lead. Master Paints bounced back in style in the fifth chukker when they fired a brace through Adnres Crispo to level the score at 3-3, and after that no goal was by each team, and the match entered in a sudden death chukker, where Guy Gibrat converted a spot penalty hit successfully to win the thrilling match. Howard George Smith and Timothy John Bown were field umpires.