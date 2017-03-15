LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief selector has met with captain Sarfraz Ahmed and discussed the possible ODI and T20 squad. According to media reports, it is likely both the ODI and Twenty20 squads will be announced today (Wednesday). PSL top performer Kamran Akmal, opening batsman Ahmed Shahzad as well as former captain Salman Butt are likely to make way to the national squad. The PCB also has clarified that those players, who fail to prove their required fitness level, will be excluded from the West Indian series.