LAHORE - PSL-2 top performer Kamran Akmal believes he still has four to five years cricket in him and can play upcoming World Cup.

Talking to the reporters here at the Gaddafi Stadium during the training camp ahead of West Indies tour, Kamran said he was keen to deliver for the team during the West Indies tour. “I am training very hard and believe in my hard work, which will certainly pay off. I still have four to five years cricket in me and I can play till the next World Cup with high level of fitness and form,” he added.

Kamran was upbeat about making a strong comeback in the national team for the West Indies tour and said his performances in the domestic cricket and PSL-2 were good enough to impress the selectors to include him in the final squad. “In the last two domestic seasons, my performances were outstanding and same was the case in the PSL-2, so it was all I could do, and now it is up to the selectors what they decided about my inclusion.

“I am positive about booking berth in the national team and if selected I will prove my selection right by utilizing all my skills to give my best and playing key role to help the team register crucial victories,” he added. The veteran cricketer believed that he was capable of delivering in all the three formats of the game. “Playing as a specialist batsman, I can be very handy for the team, which I have already proved in the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League, where I was named as the best batsman, and this achievement widely speaks about my hard work and spirit.”

Replying to a query about his competition with T20 captain and wicketkeeper batsman Sarfraz Ahmad, Kamran humbly said: “I have no comparison with Sarfraz, who is not only a good wicketkeeper and batsman but also a very talented captain, so no one take his place. If selected, I would prefer to play as a specialist batsman,” he added.

Kamran said there was no shortcut to success and he had achieved the present top class fitness and form through hard work, which he started soon after exclusion from the national squad. “I never give up, so when I was axed, I set my aims and goals and worked really hard for them. I kept on piling up runs in the domestic seasons and also performed well in the PSL, which will certainly help get back a place as a specialist batsman in the national team.”

To a query regarding his fitness, he said: “I am in good form and my fitness level is high. I have recently take fitness tests, for which I am confident enough to pass. While during the last four days, I never wore gloves for a single time, instead I am focusing on improving my fielding, and working hard on fielding improvement sessions.”

He believes the learning process never ends and it continues even till the last day of your career. “I am still in a phase of learning so that’s why I am getting batting tips and guidance from top cricketers of their era including Inzamam-ul-Haq, M Yousaf and Younus Khan. I also continued work out with NCA coach Mansoor Rana and head Mudassar Nazar in my leisure time, which helped in a lot in improving my game and skills,” Kamran concluded.