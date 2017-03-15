HONG KONG - This week saw the successful completion of the second addition of the Hong Kong T20 Blitz, the first franchise T20 tournament organised by an Associate member of the ICC. The quality of international talent on show was hugely impressive, and amongst those that played were Pakistan's Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq and spinner Saeed Ajmal.

There are question marks over the international futures of both men. Ajmal has not played for his country since April 2015, and having been forced to remodel his action after being called for throwing he has not been as effective. Asked if he would play for Pakistan again, he said he was available for selection but did not think he would be picked.

"I don't think so. I can just try, I'm 39-years-old. If they gave me a chance I am still available and I would be very happy to play for Pakistan," Ajmal said.

For Misbah, the talk of his eventual retirement from international cricket will not die down. He says he has not made a decision on his future just yet, but he will be playing in the Test series in the West Indies that takes place in April and May.

"I am going to play in the West Indies and then obviously that might be my last series. I haven't announced that yet. But I am definitely going to the West Indies," Misbah said.

The good news for Pakistan cricket in recent weeks has been the Pakistan Super League final taking place in Lahore. High level cricket has been absent from the country since the Sri Lankan team's bus was attacked in Lahore by terrorists in March, 2009. Zimbabwe toured in 2015, but the biggest names in the cricketing world have not wanted to visit, therefore denying the cricket-crazy population of the chance to watch them.

"That was important for Pakistan and especially for all the fans in Pakistan," Misbah said. "Actually they were there to watch the game after a long, long time and see international stars play. It was good, the excitement was there and the players enjoyed. It was good for Pakistan cricket."

Misbah also praised the international players that made the trip, with Daren Sammy leading his Peshawar Zalmi side to victory. "Great contribution and great gesture from [the overseas players]. I think from everywhere people were asking them not to go, but I think it was a great call by them to help Pakistan cricket and help international cricket. I think that was a wonderful gesture from them."

Ajmal was also pleased to see a return of cricket to Pakistan expression his delight for cricket fans in the country. "It was very good for us. We need the cricket playing back in Pakistan. We've missed it for the last eight or nine years so we need to play. Our crowd want to see their players playing in Pakistan. We are very excited for the next PSL to be played in Pakistan and international cricket," Ajmal said.

"You see the stadium is full and we did all the security for the international players and that is good for us, and the Pakistanis have said we would like to invite all international teams to come to Pakistan to play against Pakistan."

Misbah also said he was pleased with the cricket at the PSL, although he expressed disappointment that his Islamabad United team could not retain the title they won in 2016. "It was a good tournament. The way all of the matches went, some very exciting games, close games. And I think overall the quality of cricket was good and fan following and overall interest of people in the second addition was very good. I was a bit disappointed with our overall performance as a team, we could not defend the title, but I think overall we enjoyed the second addition."

Both men were playing for the Hong Kong Island United team, the sister franchise of Islamabad United at the T20 Blitz. "It is good fun," Misbah said when asked about taking part in the tournament that was played over five days in Kowloon, Hong Kong. "Playing with a lot of the guys from different countries and especially with the guys from Pakistan with different teams. It is good cricket overall, atmosphere is good and I am enjoying my cricket."

Ajmal was impressed with the standard of the cricket that was on show, saying he did not expect the cricket to be as good as what he saw over the tournament. "It is a good experience here. A good standard of cricket. A good experience for me, I thought when I came here there would be very easy cricket," Ajmal said, "but it is a small ground and good overseas players. It is good for Hong Kong for the development of cricket and good for youngster to play.'