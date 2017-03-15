Sources suggest that Shashank Manohar has resigned as International Cricket Council (ICC) President with immediate effect after a stint of a mere eight months. The reason of this decision is yet to be confirmed. He had signed a two-year term with ICC in May 2016 immediately after stepping down as President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). History was created in the process, as Manohar became the first independent ICC President. With his resignation coming in without a notice, it remains to be seen how and who will be elected as the new chairman top position in world cricket.

Manohar, former President of Vidarbha Cricket Association, had two stints as BCCI President, first from 2008 to 2011 and later from November 2015 to May 2016. He is renowned for his outspoken, no-holds-barred nature, which had earned him accolades and criticism at the same time. During his first phase as BCCI President he had suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman Lalit Modi. Later, as ICC Chairman, Manohar was responsible for the sacking of N Srinivasan, in November 2015.

Courtesy Cricket Country