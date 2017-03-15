King passes World Team Tennis baton

INDIAN WELLS - US tennis legend Billie Jean King said Monday she is stepping away as majority owner of World TeamTennis, the innovative circuit she co-founded 42 years ago. At a news conference during the Indian Wells hard court tournament, the 73-year-old great said she was selling her share in the league to Mark Ein and Fred Luddy. King will continue to serve as the owner of one of the league’s teams, the Philadelphia Freedoms, as well as retain a minority role in WTT. “This is an honor for me (and other owners) that we get to pass the torch to somebody we know will take us into the future, who will make us bigger and better than we could have ever imagined,” King said. “I am confident the league will continue to grow and prosper under Mark and Fred’s leadership.”–AFP

Olympic champ Rowsell-Shand retires

LONDON - Double Olympic cycling track gold medallist Joanna Rowsell-Shand brought the curtain down on her stellar career on Tuesday. The 28-year-old — who stood out from her team-mates because of the loss of her hair through alopecia — won team pursuit gold both in the London Games in 2012 and in Rio last year. “Having been part of the GB Cycling Team for over 10 years, travelling around the world racing my bike, today I am announcing my retirement from international cycling competition,” she said in a statement on her website, joannarowsell.com. Rowsell-Shand also gave some much-needed praise to British Cycling, the subject of adverse headlines for the past year over sexism and bullying allegations. “I want to thank the amazing team at British Cycling,” said Rowsell-Shand.–AFP

Army, Customs earn 3 points in Grade-II

ISLAMABAD - Army got three crucial points against CDA on the basis of first innings lead in the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II 2016-17 round one pool B match played here at Army Cricket Ground on Tuesday. Army scored 19 without loss in 8 overs when the umpires decided to signal the end of the match. Earlier, CDA resumed their first innings at overnight score of 80-3 and were bowled out for 261 in 103 overs. Ali Sarfraz slammed unbeaten 95 and Abdul Aziz 57. Shoaib Aamir clinched 6-67 and Muzaffar Iqbal 2-87. At Pinid Stadium, Customs also earned three points on the basis of first innings lead against IMEX, as the match ended in a draw. IMEX were all out for 290 in 56 overs in their second innings. M Salman grabbed 5-76 and Shan Akram 2-45. At Diamond Ground, ZTBL routed POL by 209 runs.–Staff Reporter

Top players advance in National Snooker

ISLAMABAD – Top players advanced in the Jubilee Insurance 42nd National Snooker Championship 2017 on Tuesday in Karachi. In the first match of the day, M Ahsan Javaid beat Umer Farooq 4-0, 80-8, 79-0, 69-29 and 68-33 while Abdul Raheem beat Allah Noor 4-0, Sultan Muhammad beat Haris 4-3, Zeeshan Raza beat M Naseem Akhtar 4-2, Abu Saim beat Fazal Umar Butt 4-0, M Ijaz beat Sirbuland Khan 4-2, Shahid Aftab beat Shahid Shafiq 4-2, M Bilal beat Musaddiq Mehmood 4-1, Babar Masih beat Fawad Khan 4-3, M Asif beat Imran Shehzad 4-2 and M Sajjad beat M Naeem Jaffar 4-0. In other matches of the day, Zulfiqar Qadir, Shahram Changezi, Asjad Iqbal, M Majid Ali, Khurram Agha, Bahadur Khan, M Ishtiaq, Shaikh M Mudassir, Sattar, Agha Bilawal, Amir Sohail, Mubashir Raza and others emerged as winners.–Staff Reporter

National Women Netball enters semis stage

Islamabad - Defending champions Sindh, Army, Wapda and Punjab entered the 16th National Women Netball Championship 2017 semifinals here at the Hamidi Hall, on Tuesday. DG (Land), CAD Riaz Randhawa graced the occasion as chief guest. In the first match of the day, women champions Sindh hammered Punjab 32-13. The 2nd match saw Wapda thrashing Balochistan 30-2 while Gilgit beat KP 16-13 in the third macth, Islamabad routed Balochistan 25-2 in the fourth match, Punjab thrashed Gilgit 30-5 in the fifth match and Sindh crushed KP 53-0 in the sixth and last match of the day. In the men’s category, Punjab beat Gilgit 30-9, Wapda beat Islamabad 40-8, Pakistan Air Force beat KP 41-20, Army beat Fata 52-14, Sindh beat Balochistan 19-7, KP beat Gilgit 27-7 and in the last match of the day, Punjab beat Islamabad 44-13.–Staff Reporter