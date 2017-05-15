Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan came up with unforgettable lines from time to time during their international careers. Misbah leaves as one of Pakistan’s greatest captains, and Younis as the team’s highest run-scorer.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, here's a look at a few memorable #MisYou quotes over the years:

"Believe me, there was no pressure of playing the final. The pressure was all about the ticket requests."

Misbah-ul-Haq, after winning the PSL title with Islamabad United, on the clamour to watch the final in Lahore.

"I don't want to be a dummy captain, and the reason why I have refused the captaincy will be revealed afterward."

Younis Khan stormed out of a press conference after declining captaincy for the 2006 ICC Champions Trophy. He eventually captained Pakistan in the tournament.

"In this form it is better to take it easy and have fun. It is like WWF."

Was Younis, captaining Pakistan at the 2009 World T20, joking or was he serious? Pakistan's 'fun' approach resulted in a title triumph

"It's not because of one man. I didn't attack the Sri Lankan team nor have I finished international cricket in Pakistan."

A frustrated Misbah talks about the constant criticism and blame he received after the 2015 World Cup.

"There is no fear. He is not a jin-bhoot[ghost]."

He might fear the supernatural, but Younis has no such fear for Sachin Tendulkar

"Call me 'Tuk-Tuk' and keep saying it, but remember I am the captain of Pakistan."

Misbah has the last word on his (in)famous nickname

"So a player like me should shoot himself?"

After being dropped from Pakistan's ODI squads and being ruled out of contention for World Cup 2015 by the selectors, a frustrated Younis vents his anger.

"Since Saeed Ajmal does not listen to anyone else, the one advantage I have over him is that I can say anything I want to him."

Misbah, on a team-mate he has known since college

"I promised them, if ever I score a hundred, I will definitely do that to remind you that we were there."

Misbah, on his push-ups after his century at Lord's in 2016

"I got a call from India. It was Mohammad Azharuddin. He told me to stay in the crease."

Younis reveals how advice from the former India batsman helped him score his sixth double-century, at The Oval in 2016

"Attacking cricket doesn't mean you shoot the opposition's head with a rocket-launcher"

Misbah explains how aggression can take several forms, when questioned about his strike rate.

"In Pakistan there are a lot of very good people. But because of some mad people, perhaps 5% of the population, we are suffering at the moment."

Even before the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan side, Younis rues the volatile political and security situation in Pakistan, which is robbing the country of international cricket.

"Whenever I am out of form, I get to play against India and I regain my form."

Younis has a word of advice for batsmen around the world, after yet another match-winning knock against his favourite opponents.

"Whenever I go out to bat, the score is 10 for 3. Fine, I'll move up the order and take the score to 230 for 3, but then they are all out for 235."

Another day, another Pakistani collapse. An exasperated Misbah on how batting collapses are not solely his fault.

"The career is not 42 years"

Misbah responds to Michael Atherton after the latter asked him if Pakistan's win in Lord's was the finest in his "42-year career".