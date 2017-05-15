ROSEAU - There isn't too much we learned in the post-lunch session of day five, beyond what was already known a couple of hours earlier. Pakistan continue to close in, sensing a historic win. West Indies can only aspire to draw this game, and the series. However, with just four wickets remaining, they are unlikely to do so, even as Jason Holder and Roston Chase combined for a gritty half-century partnership that holds West Indies best hope of thwarting the visitors.

Two overs into the afternoon, Vishaul Singh - the closest thing to a walking wicket this series - succumbed to a classic Yasir Shah trap. The legspinner pitched the ball into the rough, and the left-hander failed to judge the turn. His inside edge flicked the pad, popping up to Babar Azam at short leg for a simple catch.

Shane Dowrich fell to the same bowler, and the same fielder, although his wicket was altogether more controversial. His attempt to flick Yasir against the turn looped up to short leg off pad - before which there may or may not have been a tickle of inside edge - and the umpire Bruce Oxenford adjudged him out. Dowrich reviewed immediately, but lengthy replays turned up no conclusive evidence either way, and the decision was upheld. It was a piece of misfortune the West Indies could have done without, in truth.

West Indies were defensive throughout the session, aware of the quality of the bowling they were facing. With runs no longer a factor, Pakistan were able to set increasingly aggressive fields that stifled the batsmen, who didn't appear to have the confidence or quality to go over the top. Chase was the exception, lofting Yasir over the leg side on occasion, and bringing up his second fifty of the game with a late cut behind point.

The morning session was dominated by Pakistan, who made significant inroads towards a series win, dismissing Kraigg Brathwaite, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope, and exposing the hosts' middle order in the first hour. It had rained until minutes before play started, and even as Yasir Shah stepped up to complete the over he had begun yesterday, there was a slight drizzle in the air. But the weather continued to clear up all morning and Brathwaite and Hetmyer would have realised that if they wanted a draw, they would have to earn it.

Hetmyer started brightly, driving Yasir through the covers and over mid-on with easy elegance.

But if you would have thought that meant the ball was coming on to the bat, all you needed to do to be convinced otherwise was watch Brathwaite's dismissal. He fell playing an unseemly shot after getting caught in two minds over what to do with a short Yasir delivery. The ball stuck in the pitch slightly, and Brathwaite spooned it to point, where Hasan Ali took a simple catch.

But the hammer blow of the session was yet to come, with Hetmyer's bête noire coming back to snare him one final time. Mohammad Amir got one to tail in to Hetmyer, just as he has done all series. The youngster looked to drive on the up, missing the ball completely. He must now be sick of the sight of his off stump sent cartwheeling.

Hasan Ali pushed West Indies further back against the wall with a dream delivery to capture his first Test wicket. Having maintained a disciplined, good length all Test, he changed it up in the most unexpected way, hurling an inswinging yorker destined for Hope's toes. The batsman was unable to get his bat down in time, and the lbw call was so obvious Chase told Hope not to bother with a review.

More than two hours later, Chase was still at the crease, batting alongside his skipper. With both men having scored match-saving hundreds in the past, Pakistan will be well aware that history has not quite been written yet.

Scoreboard

PAKISTAN 1ST INNINGS: 376

WEST INDIES 1ST INNINGS:

(OVERNIGHT: 218-5):

K Brathwaite c Ahmed b Shah 29

K Powell c Ali b Shah 31

S Hetmyer c Sarfraz b Yasir 17

S Hope c Misbah b Azhar 29

R Chase b Abbas 69

V Singh lbw Abbas 8

S Dowrich b Aamir 20

J Holder not out 30

D Bishoo c Khan b Abbas 0

A Joseph b Abbas 0

S Gabriel c Azam b Abbas 0

EXTRAS: (b-4, lb-2, nb-3, w-5) 14

TOTAL: (all out, 115 overs) 247

FOW: 1-43, 2-69, 3-97, 4-152, 5-189, 6-218, 7-239, 8-239, 9-241, 10-247.

BOWLING: M Aamir 27-12-32-1, M Abbas 25-7-46-5, Yasir Shah 40-4-126-3, Hassan Ali 17-4-22-0, Azhar Ali 6-1-15-1.

PAKISTAN 2nd INNINGS:

Azhar Ali c sub b Gabriel 3

Shan Masood lbw Gabriel 21

Babar Azam c Hetmyer b Chase 0

Younus Khan c Powell b Bishoo 35

Misbah-ul-Haq c Dowrich b Bishoo 2

Asad Shafiq c and b Joseph 13

Sarfraz c Dowrich b Joseph 4

M Aamir c Bishoo Joseph 27

Yasir Shah not out 38

Hassan Ali not out 15

EXTRAS: (lb-5, nb-4, w-7) 16

TOTAL: (8 wkts decl, 57 overs) 174

FOW: 1-6, 2-8, 3-57, 4-65, 5-72, 6-82, 7-90, 8-151.

BOWLING: S. Gabriel 10-1-24-2, A. Joseph 15-3-53-3, Chase 9-0-31-1, J. Holder 9-4-7-0, D. Bishoo 14-2-54-2.

WEST INDIES 2ND INNINGS:

(OVERNIGHT: 7-1):

K Brathwaite c Hasan b Yasir 6

K Powell c Shan b Yasir 4

S Hetmyer b Aamir 25

S Hope lbw b Hasan 17

R Chase not out 66

V Singh c Babar b Yasir 2

S Dowrich c Babar b Yasir 2

J Holder not out 22

EXTRAS: (w1, nb1) 2

TOTAL: (6 wkts; 59 overs) 146

FOW: 1-7, 2-22, 3-47, 4-66, 5-76, 6-93

BOWLING: M Aamir 9-3-17-1 (1w), M Abbas 13-8-16-0, Yasir Shah 24-6-74-4, Hasan Ali 9-2-21-1 (1nb), Azhar Ali 2-0-3-0, Asad Shafiq 2-0-15-0

TOSS: West Indies

UMPIRES: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

MATCH REFEREE: Chris Broad (ENG)