ISLAMABAD - All-round performance by Hammad Khan guided Islamabad to thrashing 140-run victory over AJK in the Inter Region U-19 One-Day Tournament 2017-18 Round Nine Group-A match played here at Diamond Ground on Sunday.

Hammad Khan first hammered 73 runs for Islamabad by hitting 8 boundaries and then picked up 5-20 to help Islamabad register convincing victory. Batting first, Islamabad scored 255-8 in 50 overs with Hammad slamming 73 and Abu Huraira unbeaten 54. Sheharyar and Zohaib captured two wickets each. In reply, AJK were bowled out for 115 in 33.5 overs. Hamamd ripped through AJK top order capturing 5-20 while Musa and Abu Huraira took two wickets each.

At Pindi Stadium, Dera Murad Jamali toppled Lahore Whites by 84 runs. Batting first, Dera Murad were bowled out for 240 in 46.3 overs with Muhamamd hitting 63. Hanan, Abid, Hashim and Fahad got two wickets each. In reply, Lahore could score 156-7 in 50 overs. Faisal made unbeaten 62. Muhammad captured 2-18 and Fahad got 2-28.

At KRL Stadium, Sialkot Region routed Bahawalpur by 164 runs. Sialkot, batting first, posted 253-9 in allotted overs. Mohsin gathered unbeaten 77. Ali Imran captured 3-35, while Naved and Junaid picked up 2 wickets each. In reply, Bahawalpur were bundled out for 89 in 34.4 overs with Ali Imran scoring 41 Adnan Haider claimed 3-4 and Usman Sajjad 2-22. At Margazar ground, Faisalabad defeated Hyderabad 6 wickets. Batting first, Hyderabad were all out for 227 in 48.2 overs. Uzair Jaffri was top scorer of the day with 139 runs. Salman bagged 4-46 and Zeeshan 3-27. In reply, Faisalabad achieved the target in 38.4 overs losing 4 wickets. Zeeshan slammed unbeaten 115.