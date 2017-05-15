The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday congratulated Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan on their international careers, which ended following Pakistan's victory in the test series against the West Indies.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said Misbah and Younis had been at the heart of some of Pakistan's most memorable performances making them popular and admired around the world.

“Misbah was a leader who took charge at a difficult time and led the green-shirts to the number one position in the ICC Test rankings. He was a true sportsman and role model, he deserved winning the ICC's Spirit of Cricket Award for 2016,” he said.

Referring to Younis, he said he has been one of Pakistan's finest batsmen. A triple-century in tests at home against Sri Lanka and a double-century in a series-leveling effort in India are just a couple of performances that have placed him in a league above the rest,” he said.

“Younis was also an able captain who led Pakistan in all three formats of the game with the highlight being victory in the ICC World Twenty20 in England in 2009,” he said.

“On behalf of the ICC, I congratulate both these batsmen on their wonderful careers and wish them every success in whatever they pursue in the years to come,” he said.

Misbah has received the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2016 and was top-ranked in MRF Tyres ICC Player Rankings for T20I Batsmen in April 2008.

Misbah has scored 5,222 runs in 75 Tests with 10 centuries and 39 half- centuries.

He also scored 5,122 runs in 162 ODIs with 42 half-centuries and scored 788 runs in 39 T20s with three half-centuries.

Younis Khan attained the first position in MRF Tyres ICC Player Rankings for Test Batsmen in March 2009 and and was named in the ICC Test team of the Year in 2015.

He has scored 10,099 runs in 118 Tests with 34 centuries and 33 half-centuries and scored 7,249 runs in 265 ODIs with 7 centuries and 48 half-centuries along with 442 runs in 25 T20s with two half-centuries.