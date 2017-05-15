LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has dismissed the reports of recommending Misbah-ul-Haq‘s name for the post of ICC match-referee, saying the board has never made any such offer to the outgoing Test skipper.

PCB chairman Shaharyar M Khan has said that Misbah was never offered any post and added that it all depended on the latter as to what kind of role he would like to have with the Pakistan cricket post his retirement.

Misbah, along with veteran Younus Khan, has already announced that he would retire from international cricket after the ongoing Test series against West Indies. “It is Misbah, who will decide what kind of role he would like to seek after his retirement. If he wants the post of the ICC match-referee, the PCB could recommend his name but it is up to the ICC whether it accepts his name for the said post.”

It should be noted that after the death of former all-rounder Wasim Raja in 2006, no Pakistani has been able to make it to the ICC match-referees’ panel. The PCB had four months back already made recommendations of two names for the supplementary ICC panel of referees. However, any name is yet to be finalized by the ICC.

Meanwhile, PCB chairman Shahryar Khan has clarified his recent comment on agreeing to play series in India, saying that it was related to the contract signed between his board and the Board of control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2014.