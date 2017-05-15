COLOMBO - Sri Lanka's national cricket squad trained together for the first time in months at a high-altitude location to prepare for June's Champions Trophy, the country's board said Sunday. The 15-man squad led by Angelo Mathews completed a week-long training session and will have three days of rest in Colombo before leaving for London on Thursday. They went through strength and altitude training in the central hill region of Kandy, 500 metres (1,65 feet) above sea level, to prepare for conditions in England, Sri Lanka Cricket said.