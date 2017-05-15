LISBON - England's Matt Wallace remained on course to claim a first European Tour title on Saturday as he lead going into the final day of Portugal Open. Wallace, who carded 10 birdies in an opening 63 at Morgado Golf Resort, had opened up a five-shot advantage at the halfway point after completing an error-free 66 when the delayed second round was completed on Saturday. However, the 27-year-old could only manage a level-par 73 in round three to finish the day 17 under par, three shots ahead of Germany's Sebastian Heisele, who hit a 71. "It wasn't very good today, I lost a bit of rhythm out there and just struggled really to get it round." said Wallace. "I'd have liked to have been a couple better and that would have given me more of a cushion going into tomorrow (Sunday)."