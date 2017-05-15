ISLAMABAD – Brilliant brace by Zain helped Youngsters Football Club (FC) beat Bright Star Kiran Academy 3-2 in the Pak-China Friendship U-18 Football Championship 2017 match played here at Akbar FC Ground on Sunday. The match started on high pace, as Zain put Youngsters ahead in the 5th minute through a free kick from 24 yards, which sailed into the net. Husnain then squared the things in the 8th minute, when he headed a corner in the right side. Both the sides piled pressure on each other’s goal, but failed to score any further goal. Zain again gave Youngsters 2-1 lead as he scored in the 46th minute. Mustansar then made it 3-1 in the 65th minute. Afaq reduced the lead to 3-2 in the 68th minute. M Imran was match commissioner while Ch Sharif, Chaman Khan and Arsalan Sharif were referees.