KARACHI - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released names of 13 more players who have agreed to be part of the lucrative Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The list includes New Zealand trio of Luke Ronchi, Mitchell McClenaghan and Colin Munro along with England’s Adil Rashid, Australia’s John Hastings and the South African duo of Albie Morkel and Wayne Parnell.

With the release of 13 more names, the number of new signings for PSL is now at 20. West Indian Jason Holder has also returned to PSL, he was denied permission by his home board in 2017 to participate in the league.

“Pakistan Super League is all set to become bigger and better with more international stars signing up to take part in the Player Draft for season three,” says a statement from the PSL secretariat.

PCB’s chairman Najam Sethi said that top quality cricketers are signing up with PSL every year now. “This is an expansion year and, therefore, our efforts are geared towards making this bigger and better than the first two seasons. We have top tier international talent joining a pool of released players and this sets us up very nicely for the main draft,” said Sethi.

Some of this season’s new

signings are listed below:

Mitchell McClenaghan (New Zealand), Colin Munro (New Zealand), Jason Holder (West Indies), Adil Rashid (England), John Hastings (Australia), Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh), Lendl Simmons (West Indies), Luke Ronchi (New Zealand), Wayne Parnell (South Africa), James Vince (England), Darren Bravo (West Indies), Albie Morkel (South Africa), Tim Bresnan (England), JP Duminy (South Africa), Chris Lynn (Australia), Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Evin Lewis (West Indies), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Mitchell Johnson (Australia).