DUBAI:- Pakistan veteran batsman Shoaib Malik, praised Babar Azam for his mammoth 103 against Sri Lanka calling the youngster the ‘great hope’ of Pakistan cricket. “I would want to see him scoring runs in Test cricket also, he has been working hard and he is our great hope. The way he is going in his career, I would say he is an exceptional talent,” said Malik at the post match conference.–Agencies