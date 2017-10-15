Ko Jin-Young takes lead in Incheon

SEOUL - South Korea's Ko Jin-Young fired a flawless six-under-par 66 to take a two-shot lead after the third round at the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship on Saturday. Ko, who is perhaps best known for her runner-up spot at the Women's British Open in 2015, chalked up six birdies including two in her last three holes to end a sunny and breezy day in Incheon, South Korea on a 15-under 201. "My iron shots today were really strong so I was able to make a lot of birdie chances for myself," said Ko, a nine-time winner on the local KLPGA Tour. "Although I'm in the lead, and I'm leading by two strokes, there are a lot great players out there in the field.” World number two Park Sung-Hyun of South Korea carded a third-round 68 to finish at 13-under, falling two strokes behind the leader.–AFP

Perez widens lead at CIMB Classic

KUALA LUMPUR - Pat Perez took a four-stroke lead in the third round of the CIMB Classic in Malaysia Saturday with an eight-under 64, as Justin Thomas's title defence looked all but over. The 41-year-old Perez's impressive performance put him on a three-day total of 21-under 195, leaving him in a strong position heading into the final round. The American shrugged off sweltering heat to fire nine birdies. He holds a significant advantage over second-placed compatriot Xander Schauffele, who sits four strokes behind him. Schauffele overcame a first hole bogey to end the day on five-under-par 67. South Korea's Kang Sung-Hoon is also a threat heading into the final day at five shots behind Perez in third, while Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and American Keegan Bradley are in tied fourth position.–AFP

'No impact' on PSG from president's probe

PARIS - Paris Saint-Germain are unaffected by the World Cup corruption investigation launched against chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi, a source close to the club has told AFP. Swiss prosecutors revealed they are probing Khelaifi, who heads the Qatari-owned beIN Media group, and disgraced former FIFA executive Jerome Valcke over the sale of media rights for World Cups from 2018-2030 An aide close to Khelaifi said he denies all the accusations and has done nothing wrong. A source close to the club said it was unaffected by the swirling allegations. "An investigation is under way, Nasser al-Khelaifi is implicated in his role as president of beIN Media. It has no link with PSG and so there is no panic among the sponsors, or within the club," the source said on condition of anonymity.–AFP

France in Hockey World Cup after 28 years

LAUSANNE - France have qualified for the next edition of the men's Hockey World Cup in 2018 after a gap of 28 years thanks to favourable results at the Oceania Cup, International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced on Saturday. France's place was confirmed when New Zealand defeated Pacific Islanders Papua New Guinea to set up an Oceania Cup final with Australia on Sunday, opening up a place for France in the World Cup. The 16-nation event will be held in Bhubaneswar, India from November 28 to December 16, 2018. Under FIH regulations, the team that wins its continental qualifier automatically qualifies for the World Cup. However, as both Australia and New Zealand have already qualified for next year's event through Hockey World League Semi-Final, a qualification spot opened up for France.–AFP

US interested in Winter Games bid

LOS ANGELES - The US Olympic Committee wants to bid for the Winter Olympics, but is still mulling whether it would be better to seek the 2026 or 2030 Games. "I put a stake in the ground that we are interested in hosting the Winter Games," USOC chairman Larry Probst told reporters on Friday as he discussed talks at the USOC Assembly. "Ideally, that's probably 2030, so that there's no confusion with preparations for 2028," Probst added, referring to the Summer Games awarded to Los Angeles. The United States last hosted the Winter Games in Salt Lake City in 2002. USOC board members discussed the pros and cons of possible 2026 or 2030 Winter Olympic bids on Friday, Probst said, adding that officials still need more information from the International Olympic Committee on the bidding process.–AFP