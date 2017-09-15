Shahid Afridi and Misbahul Haq were welcomed to a roaring ovation from the jam-packed Gaddafi Stadium as the two former skippers took turns riding rickshaw during the Independence Cup decider between Pakistan and World XI.
Misbah, dubbed Pakistan’s most successful captain, retired from international cricket after taking the side to the top of the International Cricket Council (ICC) world Test rankings.
Afridi, who played the last of his 27 tests in 2010 and retired from one-day internationals in 2015, quit as Pakistan’s T20 captain last year.
As the two rode rickshaws and waved to the crowd, the stadium went berserk with chants of “Thank You Afridi!” and “Thank You Kaptaan!”
