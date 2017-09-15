NEW DELHI - India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan will miss the first three one-day internationals against Australia to be with his ailing wife, the Indian cricket board said Thursday.

The Virat Kohli-led India, who edged out Australia 2-1 in a Test series earlier this year, will begin the five-match ODI series in Chennai on Sunday. "Team India opener Mr Shikhar Dhawan has requested to be released from the team for the first three ODIs," said a Board of Control for Cricket in India statement. It added that Dhawan wanted "to attend to his wife, who is unwell." The BCCI did not name a replacement. Back-up openers Lokesh Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane are already in the 15-man squad.

The hosts will also play three Twenty20 matches against Steve Smith's Australia.

