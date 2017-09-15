World XI skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and decided to bowl first against Pakistan in the third and final Twenty20 international at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

The tourists, who won the second T20 by seven wickets on Wednesday to level the series at 1-1, brought back West Indian all-rounder Darren Sammy while Australian George Bailey gets his first chance.

Paul Collingwood and Tim Paine were left out.

For Pakistan, who won the first game by 20 runs on Tuesday, Hasan Ali returned after recovering from a back problem which forced him to sit out the second game.

Ali replaced Sohail Khan.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Shinwari, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees

WORLD XI: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Samuel Badree, George Bailey, Ben Cutting, Tamim Iqbal, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Thisara Perera, Imran Tahir, Darren Sammy