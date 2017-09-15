ISLAMABAD - Legendary batsman Javed Miandad believes World XI goes down or Pakistan loses the final on Friday, Pakistani nation has come out victoriously from the menace of terrorism as international cricket has revived in the country.

Pakistan beat World XI in the first match by 20 runs while the second match was won by World Cup seven wickets. Both the teams will play the final on Friday.

Miandad said the Gaddafi Stadium was seen jam-packed in both Twenty20s which clearly shows that our nation was starved for international cricket from a long time. "The wait is over now and international cricket is here," he said.

He said no country is safe from the menace of terrorism, but the security situation in Pakistan has been improved. "Our law enforcement agencies are best in the world and World XI's successful tour to Pakistan is a proof of that," he said.

Miandad said World XI players would return to their countries with a message that Pakistan is a safe country for international sports activities. "World XI players should convince their teams to tour here when they go back home," he said.

Speaking about Sri Lanka and West Indies teams expected tour to Pakistan, he said a team who wants to play in Pakistan would surely visit here. "After World XI's tour, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) must ask International Cricket Council (ICC) to convince European teams to visit here," he said. Former fast bowler Sikander Bakht said this is the first match that Pakistan has lost after the Champions Trophy victory. "Our players were relaxed but now would get in a bit pressure after Wednesday's loss, so it is a good wakeup call for them," he said.

He also said that World XI players would return with good memories and would play their part in reviving international cricket in Pakistan. "Pakistan cricket is on the right track," he said. Former cricketer Rana Naved-ul-Hasan termed World XI's tour to Pakistan a milestone that would serve as a valuable medium for Pakistan cricket. He praised PCB Chairman Najam Sethi's efforts in reviving international cricket in the country.