MILAN - Former Champions League winning coach Arrigo Sacchi said there was nothing to do but cry after all three Italian clubs failed to win their opening Champions League games.

Serie A champions Juventus were whipped 3-0 by Barcelona at Camp Nou on Tuesday, while Napoli were beaten 2-1 by Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine on Wednesday. Roma's point in a goalless draw against Atletico Madrid was the only one won by Italian sides in the first match day. "I'm sorry, we just have to weep," former Italy manager Sacchi said on Premium Sport. "We got one point in three games.

"Napoli never understood the movement of the Ukrainians in midfield, I saw a confused team with no ideas. They lacked legs. "If you play in Europe like you do at Bologna then you're going to lose, Shakhtar Donetsk deserved to win. "I really like following Napoli, they're the team who excite me most because they win thanks to collective movement which raises the level of the individuals. "Last night though the collective play was missing, as was the fluidity.

"Napoli don't have a story and when they have to play nasty and are under pressure you see the limits they have."

Sacchi's club coaching career included spells at Parma, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, The 71-year-old guided Milan to back-to-back Champions League titles in 1989 and 1990, and led Italy to the World Cup final in 1994.