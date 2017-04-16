ISLAMABAD-az Hiader of Punjab became the Mr Pakistan 2017, while Sulman Khan of KP becomes Junior Mr Pakistan and Muhammad Nouman won the Best physique title of the Chaudhry Willayat and Yayha Classic National Bodybuilding Championship 2017 which concluded here at Pak-China Friendship Centre Saturday.

Ijaz also became the champion of the Third Yayha Classic category. Punjab Bodybuilding Association Patron Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry was the chief guest on the occasion. A total of Rs 1.5 million cash prizes were distributed among the winners, the largest ever prize money distributed in the history of bodybuilding in Pakistan.

Senator Chaudhry Tanveer was the guest of honour on the occasion while 3-time Mr Asia Yayha Butt, Secretary Punjab Bodybuilding Association Muhammad Naeem, Rawalpindi Bodybuilding Association secretary Dr Nabeel Ahmed, Mr Pakistan Muhamamd Haleem, team coaches and a huge crowd also witnessed the event. A lady instructor also gave lecture on the importance of fitness for the females before the start of the competitions. She stressed upon the females if they wanted to contribute towards society like men then they had to keep their bodies and mind fit and must focus on joining gyms.

While speaking at the occasion Senator Ch Tanveer said he was highly delighted to witness such a talent in bodybuilding and he was very happy that Rawalpindi-Islamabad managed to organise such a grand event.

He said the way bodybuilders turned up in huge numbers and the spectators thronged the venue is a clear indication that youth want to be involved in healthy sporting activities and need a platform to showcase their sills. He also appreciated all the players, coaches and gym owners for doing a wonderful job. He also lauded the effort to give lectures to bodybuilders about the side effects of steroids and discouraging the use of banned substance in bodybuilding.

A total of 76 bodybuilders from all parts of the country took part in the championship. The main attraction was the appointment of former Mr Pakistan as judges in the competitions which ensure no cheating and bodybuilders never complaint about injustice being done by the judges, which was order of the day in the past. After tough rounds of battle, Ijaz Hiader won the Mr Pakistan contest and received Rs 200,000 cash and a trophy while Ijaz also received Rs 500,000 for winning the prestigious Yayha Classic title. Sulman Khan received Rs 100,000 for becoming Mr Junior Pakistan. Muhammad Nouman received Rs 100,000 for winning the Best physique title while all the class winners also received Rs 15,000 each. The chief guest and guest of honour promised to continue to support bodybuilding events and splash out cash incentives accordingly.