ISLAMABAD-Raja Muhammad Israr finished the second day of the Chief of Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup 2017 on top in the Amateur category, played here at Margalla Green Golf Club Saturday.

The final round of Senior Amateur and 2nd round of Amateur category and juniors categories were played on the second day of the CNS Golf.

In the Seniors Amateur Net category, Amir Mir of Margala Green Golf Club won the title whereas, Col Asif Mehdi of RAYA Golf Club Lahore won the Gross category.

In the second round of Amateur category, Ghazanfar Mehmood of Bahria Town Golf Club was leading in the Gross category by scoring Gross 147 (5). In Net category, Raja M Israr from Bahria Town Golf Club was leading by scoring Net 139 (-3).

In amateur category gross, Raja Muhammad Israr was leading with 147 followed by Tariq Mehmood 150 and Ahmad Baig 151. In amateur category net, Omer Farooq was leading with 141 while Adeel Shafqat was second. In senior amateur category, Amir Mir won the title by scoring gross 168, net 141 (-2) with 14 handicap, followed by Maj Shuaib in the second with gross 155, net 143 (1) handicap of 6. Col Asif Mehdi won the gross category with gross 148, net 140 (-2) and handicap of 4, while Lt Col Shafi remained second with gross 165, net 155, while Abdul Qadir of ARY TV won the media category title by hitting 180 metre drive followed by Mohsin Ali of The Nation with 155 metre drive. The final round and prize distribution ceremony will be held today and the Chief of Naval Staff will grace the occasion as chief guest and distribute prizes among the performers.