HONG KONG - Russia's Daria Shmeleva won her second title at the Track Cycling World Championships on Saturday with a breakneck ride in the women's time trial which shattered the hopes of home favourite Sarah Lee.

Shmeleva clocked the fastest time over 500m of 33.282sec, 0.1sec faster than Germany's Miriam Welte, while Russian defending champion Anastasia Voynova took bronze.

Hong Kong's Lee briefly led the timings before the last three riders went out and relegated last year's silver-medallist, who won sprint bronze on Friday, to fourth place. Shmeleva, 22, moves on to three career rainbow jerseys after she successfully defended her team sprint title alongside Voynova earlier this week at the Hong Kong Velodrome.

"I know that I'm a world champion in two events here, but it hasn't sunk in yet," Shmeleva said. "If you ask me tomorrow morning probably I can tell you what I feel."

Thomas storms to omnium gold for France

France's Benjamin Thomas won a thrilling men's omnium on the last sprint of the final event, the points race, at the Track Cycling World Championships on Saturday. Thomas, 21, was level on points with New Zealand's Aaron Gate before he charged on the 100th and final lap to snatch his first world title by 149 points to 147. Spain's Albert Torres, who had led the standings heading into the final race of the four-event omnium, finished third with 138 points overall.

America's Dygert wins women's pursuit gold

The United States' Chloe Dygert won her first individual world title by a whopping 7.143 sec in the women's individual pursuit at the Track Cycling World Championships Saturday. The 20-year-old two-time team pursuit champion enjoyed an ever-widening lead during the 3,000m race against Australia's Ashlee Ankudinoff, clocking 3min 24.641sec to claim her second rainbow jersey of the week in Hong Kong.

Belgium win inaugural women's madison world title

Belgium won the inaugural women's madison world title after a thrilling race over 120 laps at the Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong on Saturday. Belgium's Lotte Kopecky and Jolien D'Hoore finished with 45 points, ahead of Britain on 33 and 26 for Australia, who survived two crashes to claim bronze.

The International Cycling Union is lobbying for Olympic inclusion for the madison, where teams of two riders swap in and out and sprint for points every 10 laps. "It's a dream to become a world champion. Doing it in the madison is unbelievable, to be the first world champion," said Kopecky.

The event at Hong Kong Velodrome featured plenty of wheel-to-action and Australia's Alexandra Manly twice hit the deck after collisions with her team-mate, Amy Cure. "I must admit after our second crash, I thought we were out of the medals and we had to work pretty hard to bring it back there to come out to the last couple of sprints," said Cure. "So I'm just really glad we could hold on for that medal in the end."

Russia's Dmitriev wins men's sprint gold

Russia's Denis Dmitriev, 31, won his first world title with victory over Dutch rider Harrie Lavreysen in the men's sprint at the Track Cycling World Championships on Saturday. Dmitriev, who has two world championship silvers and two bronzes in the sprint, as well as Olympic bronze last year, finally broke through by winning the first two races of the final. New Zealand's Ethan Mitchell won the bronze medal with victory over Ryan Owens of Britain.