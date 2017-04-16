Pogba eyes Chelsea revenge mission

LONDON - Paul Pogba says Manchester United will be motivated by revenge when they face Premier League leaders Chelsea on Sunday at Old Trafford. United have suffered two painful defeats against Chelsea already this season, losing 4-0 in the league and 1-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Although United manager Jose Mourinho insists his old club Chelsea’s visit doesn’t come with added emotion, Pogba begs to differ. The France midfielder, who has endured an erratic season since his world record move from Juventus, says Mourinho’s men would dearly love to damage Chelsea’s title hopes and boost their bid to finish in the top four in the process. “Well, this season Chelsea have beaten us two times and, obviously, we don’t want that to happen a third time. We want to win,” Pogba said.–AFP

Dortmund’s Bartra leaves hospital

BERLIN - Defender Marc Bartra, who was wounded when three bombs rocked Borussia Dortmund’s team bus, left hospital on Saturday as he recovers from wrist surgery. The 26-year-old is now resting at home after being hit by flying glass on Tuesday when Borussia’s bus was attacked on the way to their stadium for a Champions League match against Monaco. German daily Bild showed pictures of Bartra being helped into a car by his family and thanking staff at a Dortmund clinic. The Spain international is expected to miss the next four weeks as his side returned to Bundesliga duty at home to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. “Marc would have liked to have played on Saturday, but the time frame is more like four weeks,” Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel said this week.–AFP

Expectant mom Vollmer hits the water

LOS ANGELES - Olympic gold medalist Dana Vollmer, expecting her second child in July, was delighted to be racing Friday, even though she didn’t make it out of the heats of the 50m freestyle at the Mesa Pro Swim. “Time didn’t matter, place didn’t matter. I’ve loved being here,” Vollmer said after she clocked 27.59sec — the 55th fastest time. The race was Vollmer’s first since the 2016 Rio Games, where she took her Olympic medal haul to seven as she helped the United States win the 4x100m medley relay gold and also won a silver and a bronze. Vollmer, 29, won individual gold in the 100m butterfly at London in 2012, then took time off to have her first son, Arlen. Now she’s aiming to compete at the Tokyo Games in 2020. This time, she opted to keep training, although with an altered program.–AFP

Alonso Indy 500 deal barking mad: Horner

MANAMA - Red Bull team chief Christian Horner described his McLaren counterpart Zak Brown as “barking mad” for agreeing to allow Fernando Alonso to miss the Monaco Grand Prix and race in the Indianapolis 500. “It is a difficult one for Fernando as he is having a tough time,” said Horner. “And Zak has this problem. He has a depressed driver and he is trying to keep him motivated. He has come up with this idea to send him to Indianapolis, but he must be barking mad. It is the nuttiest race I have ever seen. No testing. He is just going to jump in the car. Turn One is a proper turn as well – it is not easy flat all the way around. So, personally, I think he needs to see a psychiatrist.” Horner said he would not have allowed his drivers to leave during a season to race in another series.–AFP

Everton ban tabloid over Barkley article

LIVERPOOL - Everton banned The Sun tabloid from its premises on Saturday over an article about their player Ross Barkley that critics branded “racist”. The article in Britain’s best-selling newspaper was about the 23-year-old England midfielder getting into a fight in a nightclub in Everton’s home city of Liverpool. Columnist Kelvin MacKenzie compared Barkley, who has a grandfather from Nigeria, to a “gorilla at the zoo” and said the only other people in Liverpool with his income were drug dealers. The article was headlined “Here’s why they go ape at Ross” alongside pictures of Barkley and a gorilla. Everton said it had informed The Sun that the tabloid was banned from its Goodison Park stadium, its training ground “and all areas of the club’s operation”.–AFP