Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi stated that Pakistan has cooperated with Sri Lanka for years, now it’s her turn to help Pakistan.

“Sri Lanka remained target of terrorism for over 27 years and Pakistan fully supported and cooperated with it and now it is their turn,” he said.

While talking to media, the PCB chairman further stated that World XI tour is highly important as it will pave the way for Sri Lanka tour.

“The ICC security team is reaching Pakistan in next two to three days which along with Punjab Police will look into security situation and team will stay in Pakistan till World XI tour,” he further stated.

While talking about cricket in Pakistan, Sethi said that World XI tour will reduce doubts of other foreign teams regarding visiting the country,” he said.