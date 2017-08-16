ISLAMABAD - Visiting Islamabad Football Association (IFA) soccer team won two matches in the Gothia Cup China Under-18 Football Tournament 2017, which is underway at Shanyang, China.

In the first match, IFA beat Zhaoqing Lixun FC 3-1. Hassam Mahmood Khan put the visitors ahead in the 5th minute of the first half, but James equalised in the 24th minute. Ahtishman Malik restored the IFA lead in the 29th minute after scoring the second goal through a powerful header and Nofil Hussain ensured victory in the 44th minute, as he scored wonderful solo goal to give IFA first taste of victory.

In the second match, IFA defeated Assega FC Ethiopia 3-2 in a thriller. Abdullah opened IFA account in the 22nd minute, but joy was shortlived, as Abeba equalised the match in the 24th minute. Hassam Mehmood Khan scored the second goal for IFA in the 34th minute, but once again, the IFA defence failed to stop Addisu from making things all square in the 39th minute.

It was battle royal witnessed in the second half, as both the teams tried to seal the initiative and just when it seemed both had to settle for a draw, Ahtisham scored the winner in the dying moments of the match to give IFA all three points. The IFA will take on Youth Bangla FC Bangladesh today (Wednesday).