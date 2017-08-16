London - Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will play for Worcestershire for the rest of their County Championship campaign, it was revealed Tuesday. Ashwin will be the first Indian player to play for Worcestershire since Zaheer Khan resurrected his international career after a superb season with them in 2006. "Ravi is a fantastic international cricketer who is currently in terrific form with his game," said Worcestershire's chief executive Steve Rhodes. "He is ranked in the top 3 as a bowler in Test cricket and a wonderful all-rounder who can bat six and scores hundreds.”