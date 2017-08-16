Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday hosted a farewell ceremony in honour of outgoing chief Shaharyar M Khan at Gaddafi Stadium.

In the ceremony newly elected PCB Chairman Najam Sethi and office bearers welcomed the outgoing chairman and gave

him a standing ovation.

Talking to the audience, Najam Sethi thanked Shaharyar Khan for his illustrious contribution to Pakistan’s cricket. He shed light on the illustrious career of Shaharyar Khan and mentioned his working experience with him. He mentioned how he and Shaharyar Khan had worked hard to bring forward the soft image of Pakistan’s cricket.

On his part, Shaharyar Khan speaking at the occasion thanked Najam Sethi and his senior management for their support to him in the

last three years.

He lauded the Chairman PCB and credited him for the successful hosting of PSL first and second edition’s final in Lahore this year. He lauded the coaching staff performance, the selection committee behind team’s recent victory in the ICC Champions Trophy.

He had all praise for Najam Sethi, and termed him the right man to take Pakistan’s cricket forward in the right direction. He wished his best wishes to the newly elected PCB chief and hoped he with his vision and efforts would bring back international cricket to Pakistan.