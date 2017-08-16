Movistar snatch Landa from Sky

MADRID - Highly-rated climber Mikel Landa has signed a two-year deal with Movistar, the Spanish team announced on Tuesday, ending his frustrating two-year spell at Team Sky. The 27-year-old missed out on the podium at July's Tour de France by just one second but played a crucial role in helping teammate Chris Froome win a fourth yellow jersey. "For us it is great news," said Movistar team director Eusebio Unzue. "For his age and what he is showing, he is the rider to lead Spanish cycling in the coming years." Landa had been widely rumoured to be leaving Sky for Movistar as he had grown tired of working as a domestique for Froome. He said himself during the Tour that he was no longer prepared to be a number two having done so at Astana for Vincenzo Nibali and Fabio Aru, and now Froome at Sky.––AFP

Waseem lifts I-Day Scrabble title

ISLAMABAD - Waseem Khatri staged a remarkable comeback to lift the Independence Day Scrabble Tournament 2017 title at Beach Luxury hotel Karachi. After a poor showing on day one, Pakistan No 1 Waseem showed great determination to ward off stiff challenge from a host of young players. Waseem took the tile with 13 wins and a spread of 1,517, while teenage sensation Abdullah Abbasi won the second position with 13 wins and a spread of 892. The star of the day was Ahad Riaz, who came out of nowhere to take the third position. Rashid Khan, Tariq Pervez and Imaad Ali each won 12 matches, while Moiz had to be contended with the 7th spot. In the group B, Ali Wasif was the winner with 15 wins, while Noor Shaukat and Hammad Hamid finished second and third.–Staff Reporter

Youth to make Pak proud through sports

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Statistics Senator Kamran Michael has said that future of Pakistan is bright and Pakistani youth will make the nation proud through their achievements in sports. Speaking at prize distribution of Floodlit ‘Jashan-e-Azadi Hockey at the Johar Town Hockey Stadium, he said: “Pakistani youth is immensely talented and would steer the Pakistan sports to new heights. Only those nations achieve greatness which take lead from the sacrifices of their ancestors. The Jashan e Azadi Hockey Mela was held by Lahore District Hockey Association (LDHA) in collaboration with Unique Group of Institutions (UGI) in connection with the 70th year independence celebrations. In the end, chief guest Kamran Michael gave way prizes and certificates to the winners.–Staff Reporter

Umar Akmal vows to make comeback

LAHORE - Pakistan Test cricketer Umar Akmal celebrated the Independence Day with the children at Child Protection Bureau. The Child Protection Bureau arranged a flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony to mark the Independence Day. Talking to media, Umar said he was very pleased to be here with the kids who are living without their parents and needed special attention and love. He also expressed his greetings for Pakistan and wished for the speedy progress of beloved homeland. He said he was in England for the last two months for his knee treatment and is completely fit now to play cricket again. “In coming days, my fans will see me again in action with full enthusiasm. My selection in National T20 Cup for Lahore Whites will be the first step towards my comeback,” Test cricketer added. Umar Akmal was sent back to home from England during ICC Champions Trophy 2017 because of his fitness issues. For the last two months, he is posting his gym and net practice videos on social media, which are going viral.–Staff Reporter