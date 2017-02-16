LAHORE - Team Aces prevailed over Team Bilal in the National Bridge trials which concluded here at the Lahore Gymkhana on Wednesday and also earned the right of representing Pakistan in the 19th BFAME Bridge Championship to be held in Dubai in April this year. Team Aces will also represent Pakistan subsequently in the 43rd Bermuda Bowl Championship and also at the 11th Transnational Open Teams in France. Aces had the likes of Ahsan Javed Qureshi, Ghias A Malik, Nauman Butt, Zia Hyder Naqvi, M Mubashir Puri and Junaid Said while Team Bilal had Gulzar Ahmad Bilal, Farrukh Liaqat, Imran Abedi and Parvez Mirza.

Earlier in the ladies section, Outsiders team won the right to represent Pakistan in international championships. The trials for the seniors’ bridge team will be held over the next two days.