SHARJAH - Sam Billings’ unbeaten 74 helped Islamabad United defeat Quetta Gladiators by five wickets in the 7th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Billings was helped by Shane Watson as both put up a 63-run partnership after Quetta Gladiators scored 148 runs. M Nawaz picked up the wickets of Dwayne Smith and Brad Haddin while Hasan Khan picked up the wicket of captain Misbahul Haq.

Earlier, a collective effort by batsmen has helped Quetta Gladiators set the target of 149 for Islamabad United. Quetta went off to a good start when Asad Shafiq and Ahmed Shahzad added 35 runs for the first wicket in four overs after Islamabad United won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Ahmed Shahzad was caught by Zohaib Khan off Mohammad Sami’s delivery after scoring 26 off 15 with the help of one six and three fours. On the following ball, Kevin Pietersen was trapped LBW by Muhammad Sami without opening his scoring account. Rilee Rossouw survived the hat-trick delivery, but couldn’t score much and fell prey of Watson’s delivery while attempting to hit over the boundary after scoring 7.

Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed could only score 12 of 11. Asad Shafiq remained defiant but fell five runs short of his half century. His 45 came off 42 deliveries, with the help of four boundaries. Mahmudullah Riad of Bangladesh and Thisara Perera of Sri Lanka provided solid partnership towards the end as Quetta closed the innings at a respectable total of 148/6 in 20 overs. The duo added 46 runs in 4.5 overs. Mahmdullah remained not out after scoring 29 off 20. Perera was run out off the last delivery of innings after scoring 27 off 18 balls.

Man of the match Billings said: “It helps when guys like Watson come in and smack it like he did. The guys in subcontinent are good with variations, but I felt as it if I was there till the end we will win. Smithy has got a fifty, Hads has done well in one game, everyone has chipped in. Year on year playing in different leagues around the world is as much a life experience as cricketing experience.”

Scoreboard

QUETTA GLADIATORS:

Asad Shafiq b Watson 45

Ahmed Shehzad c Zohaib b Sami 26

K Pietersen lbw b Sami 0

R Rossouw c Rumman b Watson 7

Sarfraz Ahmed c Haddin b Rumman 12

Mahmudullah not out 29

T Perera run out 27

EXTRAS: (w2) 2

TOTAL: (6 wkts; 20 overs) 148

FOW: 1-35, 2-35, 3-66, 4-85, 5-102, 6-148

BOWLING: M Irfan 4-0-37-0, M Sami 4-0-28-2, Rumman Raees 4-0-29-1, Shadab Khan 4-0-19-0, S Watson 3-0-22-2, Zohaib Khan 1-0-13-0

ISLAMABAD UNITED:

D Smith b Nawaz 10

S Billings not out 78

B Haddin c Sarfraz b Nawaz 6

Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Hasan 10

S Watson c Hasan b Perera 36

Asif Ali c Pietersen b Gul 1

Shadab Khan not out 0

EXTRAS: (b 5, lb 1, w 2) 8

TOTAL: (5 wkts; 19.1 overs) 149

FOW: 1-39, 2-53, 3-72, 4-135, 5-145

BOWLING: Anwar Ali 4-0-27-0, Umar Gul 4-0-34-1, T Perera 3.1-0-40-1, M Nawaz 4-0-18-2, Hasan Khan 4-0-24-1

TOSS: Islamabad United

UMPIRES: Aleem Dar, R Illingworth (Eng)

TV UMPIRE: Shozab Raza

MATCH REFEREE: R Mahanama (SL)