Colombo - India closed in on a berth in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 after a resilient 49 runs victory over South Africa while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh also registered notable wins on Wednesday in the first round of Super Six matches at the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2017.

Nahida Khan and Javeria Khan’s 119-run stand for the second wicket was the core of Pakistan Women’s 212 for 7 after being asked to bat on Wednesday (February 15) at the Nondescripts Cricket Club ground in Colombo. Sri Lanka Women replied with its own opening partnership of 75 at a healthy 4.8 an over to set the tone. A timely 65 not from Eshani Lokusuriyage then took it past the line to 216 for 5 in 47.4 overs and an exciting three-wicket win to open its ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier Super Six campaign.

Lokusuriyage, who came in with the team in a tricky position at 102 for 3 in the 24th over, made sure the required run-rate never got out of hand. As impressive as her eight boundaries – the last of which brought up the win – was her ability to rotate the strike during a 75-ball 65. She and Prasadani Weerakkody (45) added 88 for the fourth wicket, taking the team all the way to 190 with nearly nine overs left to knock off the remaining runs. Pakistan fought back with a couple of quick wickets, but there was to be no twist in the tale.

Chamari Athapaththu began Sri Lanka’s chase with a couple of fours on either side of the wicket, and Nipuni Hansika (37) soon joined her in scything through the field. The opening pace and spin combination did little to throw off their rhythm.

Nashra Sandhu (2 for 37), the left-arm spinner, who had been taken for three boundaries in an over, returned for her second spell to have Athapaththu bowled in the 15th over. With Hansika, too, gone for another 30-something score, falling lbw to Ghulam Fatima (2 for 28), the innings could have been robbed of momentum, but the Lokusuriyage-Weerakkody combination ensured otherwise.

Earlier, Sripali Weerakkody had got a breakthrough in the second over of the day, beating Ayesha Zafar’s defence to have her bowled and giving her a cheeky send-off.

SCORES IN BRIEF:

India beat South Africa by 49 runs at P. Sara Stadium

INDIA 205-8 in 50 overs (Mithali Raj 64, Mona Meshram 55, Marizanne Kapp 2-23, Ayabonga Khaka 2-44).

SOUTH AFRICA 156 all out in 46.4 overs (Trisha Chetty 52, Marizanne Kappe 29, Shikha Pandey 4-34, Ekta Bisht 3-22).

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by five wickets at Nondescripts Cricket Club

PAKISTAN 212-7 in 50 overs (Nahida Khan 64, Javeria Khan 63, Inoka Ranaweera 2-33, Chamari Palgampola 2-34).

SRI LANKA 216-5 in 47.4 overs (Eshani Lokusuriyae 65, Prasadani Weerakkody 45, Nipuni Hansika 37, Nasra Sandhu 2-37, Ghulam Fatima 2-28).

Bangladesh beat Ireland by seven wickets at Colombo Cricket Club

IRELAND 144 in 47.1 overs (Clare Shillington 37, Laura Delany 37, Jahanara Lam 3-21, Panna Ghosh 2-16, Khadija Tul Kubra 2-26, Rumana Ahmed 2-50)

BANGLADESH 145-3 in 39.1 overs (Sharmin Akhtar 52, Fargana Hoque 34 not out).