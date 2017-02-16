LAHORE - Master/Diamond Paints and Master Paints carved out contrastive victories on the second day of the Hamdan Housing Polo Cup 2017 here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, Master/Diamond Paints outlasted Barry’s by 6-3½. Master/Diamond Paints started the match with a superb goal to take 1-0 lead which was leveled in the second chukker when George Meyrick hit an equalizer. In the next two chukkers, Master/Diamond Paints showed their authority and slammed numerous goals one after another to register an easy win.

From the winning side, Juan Cruz Losada was top scorer as he hammered a hat-trick while Mir Shoaib and Sufi Farooq Amin hit one goal apiece. From the losing side, which had one and half goals handicap advantage, George Meyrick and Babar Monnoo scored one goal each.

The second match of the day proved to be a thriller which was won by Master Paints, who defeated Habib Bank Limited (HBL) by half goal margin 7-6½. From the winning side, Andres Crispo pumped in three goals while Ahmed Ali Tiwana hit two and Sufi Amir and Sufi Haris scored one goal apiece. From the losing side, which had half goal handicap advantage, Hissam Ali Hyder slammed three goals while Taimur Ali Malik scored two and Adnan Jalil Azam hit one.