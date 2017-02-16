ISLAMABAD - Former Test fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz Wednesday filed a petition against appointments of PCB chairman Shaharyar M Khan and PSL chairman Najam Sethi in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Talking exclusively to The Nation outside the court, Sarfraz said the case was adjourned for one day because IHC chief justice M Anwar Kasi was on leave and the case would resume today (Thursday). “The Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixing scandal rocked Pakistan cricket badly and brought bad name to the country, so the people, who are responsible of inflicting huge damages on the country and cricket, have no right to stay and they must resign from their posts, or else the court must kick those incompetent officials out from the PCB.

He said instead of rectifying their mistakes and giving respect to seniors like him, who always raised their voice for the betterment of Pakistan cricket and players, the PCB had stopped his monthly pension. “It was also questioned in the application that on what grounds, Najam Sethi had made the PSL a separate company, instead of working under the PCB umbrella. It is highly dubious and the court should look into this matter as well. I fear the worst and request the honourable court to look into this matter in detail and stop these few certain individuals from inflicting more misery on cricket in general and the country in particular,” he added.

He said Sethi was whole-solely responsible for destroying Pakistan cricket and taking it to the lowest ebb. “After failing to get justice from the PCB high ups, I decided to move to the court to seek justice. It is not about Sarfraz Nawaz’s reputation, or my personal interest, rather it is about the Pakistan’s image and reputation, which is on stake and every single Pakistani, who loves this country, can’t keep quiet and watch this powerful and corrupt mafia ruling the roost.

“I personally feel Nasir Jamshed could bring revolution against betting mafia, but people sitting in the PCB are corrupt and involved in betting and other hilarious nature of wrongdoings. I, along with other former greats, want to cleanse the PCB and it is possible only when these anti-Pakistan elements will be thrown out without a single-minute delay,” he added.

Sarfraz said PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan lied with the masses regarding PSL fixing scandal. “Why the PCB chief is keeping mum on such issue, when the entire Pakistan cricket reputation is on stake, why he is hiding facts from the nation. He is not more than a dummy chief, and it is Sethi, who is calling all the shots and nobody can dare to challenge him. PCB patron Nawaz Sharif is also responsible for cricket decline, as why he is sitting silent on the entire issue, why he has not kicked out those persons in the PCB, who even don’t know the ABC of cricket,” he questioned. “I simply can’t keep quiet on these issues. Sethi and company blame me for seeking favours, but in fact, they are liars and always portray others as the enemies of Pakistan and present them as the heroes.”

But I will not sit silent and keep on raising voice against the enemies of the country and its cricket. I had contacted with a number of former greats, who are with me and ready to save Pakistan cricket from further downslide. It is the masses’ sport and they know how to protect it from such elements,” Sarfraz concluded.