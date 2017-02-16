LAHORE - Two cricketers in the middle of ongoing corruption scandal in Pakistan Super League, Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif Wednesday appeared before the PCB's Anti-Corruption Unit and recorded their statements.

The two Islamabad United batsmen also met with head of ACU, Colonel Azam, earlier today. Later, talking to a TV channel, PCB chairman confirmed that the both players have recorded their statements. He said the PCB’s ACU would present its report and both statements to him today (Thursday) and after consultation a final decision would be taken for the future course of action on the issue.

The second edition of the Pakistan Super League was hit by a corruption scandal last week, when the PCB provisionally suspended Latif and Sharjeel for their suspected links to an international fixing syndicate looking to corrupt Pakistan’s T20 tournament.

Both players were sent home the same day and the PCB has issued show cause notices to both the players.

Earlier, speaking to media outside the PCB headquarters, the chairman clarified that if the accused players did not confess, a trial court would be held by the PCB's Anti-Corruption unit (ACU) and a sitting judge would decide their fates.

He also said that the two players accused of match fixing will be given one to two weeks to present their statements, after which the board will bring formal charges. "We will give evidence to them which we have against them ... it's necessary to give them a chance," Shaharyar said.“We are listening to Sharjeel and Latif’s perspectives. It is necessary to listen to their side of the story. After that we will decide what action to take against them, but I can assure you that they will be subjected to the harshest of punishments if found guilty,” said Shaharyar.

Shaharyar said the PCB was aware of the fact that bookmakers were targeting players in the PSL and that was the reason players were briefed before the inaugural match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi on Feb 9 in Dubai.

The chairman also rubbished any doubts of the board adopting leniency in the matter, and clarified that in case the duo are found guilty, then the PCB will levy the maximum possible punishment as a deterrent. The chairman also confirmed that Nasir Jamshed was the centre of this illegal activity and had introduced the players to the alleged bookie.

Earlier, PSL chairman Najam Sethi has also confirmed they had reports of the corrupt practices but the players were allowed to continue playing as authorities gave them the "benefit of the doubt". He also said the two Islamabad United players suspended during the fixing probe, "accept what they have done" and are seeking forgiveness.