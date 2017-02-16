McCullum’s captaincy

It should have been a cakewalk for Peshawar Zalmi in the last match of the first round matches in Dubai on February 12, 2017 after they got Lahore Qalandars out just for 59. But the day will go down in the history of cricket as the night when fans witnessed a low-scoring thriller at its most incredible. Lahore Qalandars’ batting imploded against Zalmi, as the team got all out for 59 – the lowest ever total in PSL and the second-lowest in Pakistan’s entire domestic cricket records. But what happened next was unreal. The Qalandars, guided by Brendon McCullum’s brilliant and aggressive captainship, fell just three wickets short in pulling off probably the most incredible win in the game’s history. The match got so intense as Zalmi lost one wicket after another, it wasn’t for the weak-hearted to watch. McCullum though not as successful with bat as it was being expected yet he has put a mark on the event with his brilliance and it would go way down for Qlandars, who would enter now with more confidence and trust in a true leader.

Stunning catch and more stunning selfie!

Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy took a stunner of a catch against Karachi Kings. But the fun began when he got back up after his incredible dive to take a one handed catch in the slips. The skipper gathered his teammates and posed for a super cool selfie. Except, of course, he didn’t really have a phone. Pity, because it would have been an awesome team selfie.

Header for a boundary?

England batsman Sam Billings, opening for Islamabad United against Lahore Qalandars last Saturday, nicked one to the boundary off Bilawal Bhatti’s delivery. But did you see what actually happened? The dude headed the ball! It wasn’t pre-meditated, of course. But it probably made a lot of us think: Why isn’t he playing football for England instead?! Bhatti is a skiddy customer with a good bouncer. Sam Billings moved across to play a pre-meditated scoop and ended heading the ball to the third man boundary. It was right out of a football manual.

Morgan’s selfie with kids

One of the most heartwarming moments from the tournament was when England captain and Peshawar Zalmi batsman Eoin Morgan posed for a selfie with kids from Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital. These brave little souls are in UAE on the invitation of Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi, where they have been watching their favourite teams and players live in action at the stadium.