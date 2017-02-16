KARACHI: Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar has made an offer to Pakistan Cricket Board today, to hold the final of the ongoing Pakistan Super League in Karachi stadium.

Speaking to the media, Waseem Akhtar said he will make sure Karachi hosts the final in the grandest way possible.

“I take responsibility for ensuring that Karachi hosts the PSL 2017 final in a grand style,” Akhtar said.

Clouds of uncertainty currently loom over the final of the tournament, which is scheduled to be held in Lahore next month. The PCB insists the final will be held in Lahore, with or without foreign players. PSL Chairman Najam Sethi has meanwhile left it to the fans’ discretion whether they want the final in Lahore without international players or in Dubai with international players.

PCB Chairman Shahryar Khan on Wednesday reiterated the board’s resolve to hold the PSL final in Lahore.

“We have told the government we are organising the final in Lahore,” he said yesterday.

Najam Sethi has emphasised that if fans want the PSL final to be held in Lahore, the PCB would honour their wish.

Questions have been raised on whether the PSL final will still be held in Lahore following a bomb blast in the city which claimed 14 lives on Monday.