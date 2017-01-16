ISLAMABAD – All-rounder Ali Imran bowled AAN Sports to thrashing 10-wicket victory over Bahrain in the 8-nation mixed cricket tournament played in Colombo on Sunday. Bahrain, batting first, were bundled out for meager 71 in 13.3 overs. Taiaina Asiri was the only notable batsman, who scored 23 off 35 balls with the help of 3 fours. Youngster Ali Imran played havoc with Bahrain top order as he grabbed 3-12 in 3 overs, while M Ali Khan and Naeem took two wickets conceding 9 runs each. Test cricketer Rana Naved ul Hassan slamming 35 runs with the help of 5 fours and one six, while Shahid contributed 35 laced with 4 fours and 2 sixes. Talking to The Nation from Colombo, Imran Nazir termed it yet another great victory saying it would give his team huge psychological edge in the semifinals.