MELBOURNE - Karolina Pliskova is seen as a dangerous floater heading into this week's Australian Open and she says it is the tournament that offers the best chance for a maiden Grand Slam title. The tall and tattooed Czech star had a stellar 2016, beating Serena Williams to reach the US Open final before falling to world number one Angelique Kerber. Her scintillating form has continued this year with victory at the lead-up Brisbane International, propelling her to a career-best fifth in the world. Pliskova, 24, won the girl's singles title at Melbourne Park in 2010 and said it was a tournament where she felt at home. "I think this can be the place where I can play my best tennis, because the courts suit me. The weather as well, the balls as well," she said on Sunday.