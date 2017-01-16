DUBAI - The ICC has announced new regulations for helmet safety during men's and women's international matches. The regulations - while not making it compulsory for batsmen to wear helmets - state that when a batsman does elect to do so, the helmet must be compliant with the new British Standard BS7928:2013. The new regulations will be enforced in international cricket from February 1, 2017. Batsmen will receive official warnings after each of the first two instances that they breach the regulation, and will be suspended for one match should there be a third.