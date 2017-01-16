PUNE - Skipper Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav hit blistering centuries to help India chase down 350 and stun England by three wickets in the first one-day international in Pune on Sunday.

Kohli (122), who was leading the limited overs side for the first time, and Jadhav (120) put on 200 runs for the fifth wicket as India achieved the target with 11 balls to spare. Allrounder Hardik Pandya kept his nerves to take India home with his unbeaten 40 off 37 deliveries, hitting a huge six to finish off the match in style.

Earlier put into bat, England posted their highest-ever ODI total against the hosts in India, 350-7, with Jason Roy (73), Joe Root (78) and Ben Stokes (62) scoring half-centuries. In their reply India were tottering at 63 for four when Kohli and Jadhav combined forces for a blazing counter attack that caught the England team unawares.

The 28-year-old skipper lived up to his epithet of 'King Kohli' as he smashed 8 fours and 5 sixes during his 105-ball stay at the crease. The star batsman, who brought up his 27th ODI hundred with a six off Chris Woakes, batted with purpose to bring alive a capacity crowd at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium.

However, it was the lesser known Jadhav, who was the aggressor in the partnership putting the England attack to the sword. Jadhav, who recorded his second ODI ton in just his 13th game, hit 12 fours and 4 sixes in his 76-ball knock.

Scoreboard

ENGLAND INNINGS

J Roy st Dhoni b Jadeja 73

A Hales run out 9

J Root c H Pandya b Bumrah 78

E Morgan c Dhoni b H Pandya 28

J Buttler c S Dhawan b H Pandya 31

B Stokes c U Yadav b Bumrah 62

M Ali b U Yadav 28

C Woakes not out 9

D Willey not out 10

EXTRAS: (b-1 lb-11 nb-4 w-6) 22

TOTAL: (for 7 wckts, 50 overs) 350

FOW: 1-39, 2-108, 3-157, 4-220, 5-244, 6-317, 7-336.

BOWLING: U Yadav 7-0-63-1, H Pandya 9-0-46-2, J Bumrah 10-0-79-2, R Jadeja 10-0-50-1, R Ashwin 8-0-63-0, K Jadhav 4-0-23-0, Y Singh 2-0-14-0.

INDIA INNINGS:

L Rahul b Willey 8

S Dhawan c Ali b Willey 1

V Kohli c Willey b Stokes 122

Y Singh c Buttler b Stokes 15

M Dhoni c Willey b Ball 6

K Jadhav c Stokes b Ball 120

H Pandya not out 40

R Jadeja c Rashid b Ball 13

R Ashwin not out 15

EXTRAS: (b-1 lb-4 w-11) 16

TOTAL: (for 7 wckts, 48.1 overs) 356

FOW: 1-13, 2-24, 3-56, 4-63, 5-263, 6-291, 7-318.

BOWLING: C Woakes 8-0-44-0, D Willey 6-0-47-2, J Ball 10-0-67-3, B Stokes 10-0-73-2, A Rashid 5-0-50-0, M Ali 6.1-0-48-0, J Root 3-0-22-0.

TOSS: India

UMPIRES: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), CK Nandan (IND)

TV UMPIRE: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

MATCH REFEREE: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)